Boner Fight for March 11th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S NEVER GOT IN TROUBLE FOR BURNING CARS BEFORE

A local fire captain is charged with arson and retaliation after he had a church friend burn his car, then threatened someone to whom he had confessed to stop them from telling others, a warrant states. Michael Anthony Salinas, 34, a captain with the Emergency Services District 5 Fire and Rescue Fire Department, confessed to a confidential law enforcement source that he had a friend from church burn his 2017 Ford Focus because the $400 to $500 monthly payments were too high and he wanted to move out of his parents’ home, court documents state. Salinas told the confidential source that he had a friend take his car in the middle of the night on June 3, 2018, and burn it, according to a warrant. Authorities with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office found the burning vehicle in the 4200 block of Noyes Road around 4:30 a.m. and reported it to the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office, court documents explained. An arson investigator assigned to the case noted in court documents that the scene smelled of gasoline and that there were trails of an ignitable liquid leading to and from the charred vehicle.

Boner Candidate #2: SO WHAT DO THE PARENTS HAVE TO SAY AFTER ALL THIS?

Thanks to pediatric vaccination programs, Oregon hadn’t had a case of childhood tetanus in 30 years. That changed in 2017, when an unvaccinated 6-year-old boy spent weeks in the ICU and amassed an $800,000 medical bill after contracting the infection, according to a recent case study by the CDC. A Washington Post story reports the boy was playing on a farm and cut his head. His parents chose to stitch the cut at home, and six days later, he was airlifted to a hospital with the telltale symptoms of tetanus: clenched jaw, arched back and muscle spasms. The two months that followed sound almost incomprehensibly traumatic and painful. His spasms worsened and doctors had to intubate in order for the child to breathe, ultimately inserting a tube connected to a ventilator into his windpipe. He was confined to a dark room with ear plugs in order to reduce the spasms, which was probably absolutely terrifying to a first grader on top the pain he must have been experiencing. All told, the boy spent 47 days in the ICU on neuromuscular-blocking drugs to treat the spasms. He was also given the DTaP vaccine for protection against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.

