Boner Fight for March 12th, 2019

Candidate #1: HE’S A DANGEROUS LAWBREAKER

A Missouri man battling Stage 4 cancer said police targeted him and searched his hospital room for marijuana and he has the incident on camera. The officers involved said it’s all part of the job, but the small Bolivar Police Department is now facing complaints. Nolan Sousley is fighting Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and was in the middle of a chemotherapy treatment at Citizens Memorial Hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a smell of marijuana coming from the hospital Wednesday night. When officers entered Sousley’s room, he and his family members started recording on their phones. The video, streamed live to Facebook, shows a group of police officers searching bags sitting on a nearby bed. A doctor later shows up and asks the family to stop recording. Sousley said Friday he felt violated and is tired of being attacked when he’s just trying to save his own life.

Candidate #2: PRETTY HALF-HEARTED ATTEMPT

A man who borrowed his estranged wife’s car and his son’s toy gun to try and rob a restaurant by going through the drive-thru line left empty-handed, according to police. But now, Cody Tawn Olsen faces a potential minimum sentence of 15 years in prison for his efforts. Olsen, 30, of Payson, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. On March 6, Olsen went to the drive-thru window at Rancherito’s, 8732 S. State in Sandy, pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at an employee and demanded money, according to charging documents.

