Boner Fight for March 13th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: WE ALL KNOW AIR TRAVEL CAN BE HECTIC BUT THIS?

A plane bound for Malaysia was forced to turn around after a mother on board forgot her baby at the gate over the weekend, according to Gulf News. She was on a flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Kuala Lampur when she remembered that the baby was still sitting in the boarding area, the paper reports. The pilots ultimately decided to turn back around after discussing the situation with flight controllers. Air traffic control operators at King Abdul Aziz International Airport appeared flustered on a recording of their conversation hit YouTube. The video has over 1 million views. According to the paper, the pilot can be heard saying, “May God be with us. Can we come back or what?” to the air traffic control operator. “This flight is requesting to come back … a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing,” the operator says, before asking the pilot once again for confirmation. “A passenger left her baby in the terminal and refuses to continue the flight,” the pilot can be heard saying in English. “Ok, head back to the gate. This is totally a new one for us!”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THE SOUND OF PRIVILEGE

Lori Loughlin‘s privileged daughter not only had her famous parents juice her way into an elite college, once she got in she admitted she doesn’t care about going to class! The shocking statement was made last year by Olivia Jade after she had been accepted into USC. The YouTube star was being asked by fans what her career and educations plans were, before laying it all out and prioritizing what really matters in her life. The 19-year-old daughter of the “Fuller House” star and designer Mossimo Giannulliexplained that school will be tough, especially with all her business obligations and world traveling. “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend, but will talk to my deans and everyone,” Olivia said while describing how she will balance out her busy schedule. As for what she was looking forward to in college, Olivia said she really wanted the “experience of game days” and “partying,” before admitting, “I don’t really care about school, as you guys know.” The young star took a ton of heat for the ignorant comments, and days later apologized for what she had said. Olivia claimed everyone just wanted to “attack” her, but was adamant she is grateful for being able to receive a higher education.

Read More