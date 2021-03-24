Boner Fight for March 24th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: STOLEN VALOUR.

North Ogden’s former mayor Brent Taylor has had his image stolen by scammers two years after he gave his life in Afghanistan. The scammers have been using his picture in a catfishing-esc scam.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: RUFF TUFF WOLF HUNTER.

Montana’s state hunting regulations were violated by none other then the newly elected governor, Greg Gianforte.

via Boise State Public Radio