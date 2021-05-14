Boners

Boner Fight for May 14th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: NO JOHNNY. YOU WERE TARGETED BECAUSE YOU ARE A DRUNK.

Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon has had his DUI case dropped by officials. Johnny was driving while having a blood alcohol four times above the legal limit. He claims that he was just being targeted for his support of Donald Trump.

via TMZ

Boner Candidate #2: YES. A TERRIBLE MISTAKE

The now former CEO of local nonprofit Voices for Utah Children made the “mistake” of stealing money from the organization.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

