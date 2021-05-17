Boner of the Day for May 17, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: YOU SAY YOU INVENTED FLAMIN’ HOT CHEETOS? NOT SO FAST

Richard Montañez has claimed for years to have been the one who came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, but there is no record of him assisting in the development of the chip. via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: EXHANGING MONEY FOR NAUGHTY FAVORS

Rep. Matt Gaetz makes jokes out of the charges being filed against him for things like sexual misconduct. via Mediaite

Boner Candidate #3: CHACHI LOVES RICKY

Ricky Schroder aka Chachi was seen in a Facebook video yelling at a Costco Supervisor because they had the gall to tell Ricky he had to put a mask on. via Forbes

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: HE WAS JUST BEHAVING TRUE TO FORM

Patrick Montgomery, who was recently released back to Colorado with the stipulation that he wasn’t to own any Firearms, just released a photo of himself with a Mountain Lion that he shot and killed. via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: WE WILL NOT COWER IN FEAR

Someone etched a swastika in the glass door in the synagogue here in Salt Lake City. Rabbi Zippel says we will not cower in fear, we will continue to do our thing. via SLTRIB

Boner Candidate #3: THERE REALLY IS VOTER FRAUD AFTER ALL

Barry Lee Morphew was charged with her murder, when police questioned him about the ballot his wife had submitted after her disappearance he said “I really wanted Trump to win”. via The Daily Beast