Boner of the Day for May 17, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: YOU SAY YOU INVENTED FLAMIN’ HOT CHEETOS? NOT SO FAST
Richard Montañez has claimed for years to have been the one who came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, but there is no record of him assisting in the development of the chip. via MSN
Boner Candidate #2: EXHANGING MONEY FOR NAUGHTY FAVORS
Rep. Matt Gaetz makes jokes out of the charges being filed against him for things like sexual misconduct. via Mediaite
Boner Candidate #3: CHACHI LOVES RICKY
Ricky Schroder aka Chachi was seen in a Facebook video yelling at a Costco Supervisor because they had the gall to tell Ricky he had to put a mask on. via Forbes
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: HE WAS JUST BEHAVING TRUE TO FORM
Patrick Montgomery, who was recently released back to Colorado with the stipulation that he wasn’t to own any Firearms, just released a photo of himself with a Mountain Lion that he shot and killed. via MSN
Boner Candidate #2: WE WILL NOT COWER IN FEAR
Someone etched a swastika in the glass door in the synagogue here in Salt Lake City. Rabbi Zippel says we will not cower in fear, we will continue to do our thing. via SLTRIB
Boner Candidate #3: THERE REALLY IS VOTER FRAUD AFTER ALL
Barry Lee Morphew was charged with her murder, when police questioned him about the ballot his wife had submitted after her disappearance he said “I really wanted Trump to win”. via The Daily Beast
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.