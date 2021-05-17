Boner Fight for May 17, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: CHACHI LOVES RICKY

Ricky Schroder aka Chachi was seen in a Facebook video yelling at a Costco Supervisor because they had the gall to tell Ricky he had to put a mask on. via Forbes

Boner Candidate #2: WE WILL NOT COWER IN FEAR

Someone etched a swastika in the glass door in the synagogue here in Salt Lake City. Rabbi Zippel says we will not cower in fear, we will continue to do our thing. via SLTRIB