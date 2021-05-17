Geek News on the Radio for May 17, 2021

GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes Trailer

‘Black Widow’ to Hit Disney+ Premier Access and Theaters Simultaneously

Disney Plus has decided to release Black Widow and Cruella both in theatres and Disney+ Premier on the same day. These will be some of the last movies they will release this way, moving forward they plan to release in theatres first then onto On Demand. via The Hollywood Reporter

‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ is getting a reboot for adults

The game show that was set in a studio for kids is getting a reboot made for adults and it will no longer be in the studio it will be out in the real world set a bit like ‘Survivor’. via CNN

Steven Spielberg Won’t Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5′

James Mangold is in talks to direct the new Indiana Jones film starring Harrison Ford. via Variety