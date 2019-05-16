Boner Fight for May 16th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: THE GUMBALL BANDIT

Police are on the lookout for a gumball bandit. Surveillance video caught a man driving up to the front window of the Copper View Medical Center early Monday morning. The footage shows the suspect getting out of his car, smashing a window, and then pulling the giant gumball machine out of the lobby. That was the only item the person took. Dr. Mary Tipton of Copper View Medical Center said the machine is worth about $1,000. Many of her pediatric patients are upset that it is gone. “We had a toddler in here yesterday who kept coming up to the front desk, almost in tears,” Tipton said. The child repeatedly asked, “Who did that?” Tipton recalled. The machine has sat in the same place in the medical center’s waiting room since the practice opened nearly two decades ago. Doctors, staff and patients hope it will be returned so kids can get a reward after their check-up. The burglary was captured on a surveillance camera at the hospital. (Use the video player above to watch the footage.)

Boner Candidate #2: TRAPPED IN THE PORTA POTTY

A man has been charged with an attack at a suburban St. Louis light rail station in which authorities say he toppled a portable toilet with a woman trapped inside. Forty-year-old Christopher Ewing, of Uplands Park, was arraigned Monday on felony counts of kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and assault. His bond is set at $75,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the attack happened Friday in the parking lot of a station in Carsonville. Charging documents say he punched a woman exiting a portable restroom, closed her inside and pushed it over as she was calling 911 for help. Authorities say he then tried to force another woman to give him a ride in her pickup truck before he was arrested.

