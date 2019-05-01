Boner Fight for May 1st, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: I COULD BUY ALL THE COFFEE I WANT IF I COULD ONLY GET THE GOVERNMENT TO BAIL ME OUT OF DEBT

JPMorgan Chase tried to give its customers a bit of “Monday motivation.” It backfired in spectacular fashion. The largest bank in the United States deleted a tweet posted by its Chase Bank Twitter account Monday after several people — including Democratic Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren — criticized it as tone deaf. The tweet depicted a hypothetical conversation between a customer and their bank account. Chase Bank tagged it with the hashtag “#MondayMotivation.” “You: why is my balance so low Bank account: make coffee at home Bank account: eat the food that’s already in the fridge Bank account: you don’t need a cab, it’s only three blocks You: I guess we’ll never know Bank account: seriously?” The tweet drew ire from several people on the social media service, including Warren — a politician who frequently criticizes the country’s largest banks. In a response that mimicked the style of the original tweet, Warren called the bank out for receiving $25 billion in taxpayer money as part of a government bailout in 2008 in the wake of the financial crisis. The bank later repaid the Treasury.

Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE LOOKING TO HIRE SOMEONE FROM CAUCASIA. KNOW WHAT I MEAN?

A northern Virginia tech staffing company has apologized after an online job posting sought “preferably Caucasian” applicants. Cynet Systems in Sterling, Virginia, removed the post and issued an apology Sunday on Twitter. The company said the individuals involved have been fired and the job post “does not reflect our core values of inclusivity & equality.” The help wanted ad, posted on LinkedIn and other sites, sought an account manager for a job based in Tampa, Florida, with an unspecified pharma company. A bullet point under “Job Description” described a candidate who is “Preferably Caucasian who has good technical background.” The posting caused a stir on social media with one person asking: “How could you POSSIBLY think that’s okay?” CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reports that even after being called out, it took the company two days to respond. A Cynet statement issued Monday said the company has a longstanding policy of turning down clients requesting candidates of a specific race or gender.

