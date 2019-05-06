Boner Fight for May 6th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: FIND A GOOD PERSON, YOU KNOW, AN AMERICAN

A Denver landlord will pay a Muslim father and son more than half a million dollars after denying them a sublease because of their religion. Rashad Kahn and his father co-own a popular Indian restaurant in Boulder. They found a spot at 9th and Corona in Denver that would be perfect for a second location. Craig Caldwell leased it at the time. Caldwell was grateful to find a sub-let renter who would take over the remainder of his 5-year lease, but his landlord didn’t approve. The lease requires the landlord, Katina Gatchis, to sign off on sublets. Cell phone audio recordings, detailing conversations between Caldwell and Gatchis, were at the center of the lawsuit. “So if I get anybody, as long as it’s not a Muslim, I would be okay?” Caldwell asks. “Yes, No Muslims, especially this guy,” says Gatchis, in the recording. “…Good American person, like you and me.”

Boner Candidate #2: OOPSIE DAISY!

An Arizona couple is speaking out and demanding an apology after the medical staff was caught on camera dropping one of their newborn baby girls, KNXV reported. Derrick and Monique Rodgers shared the video to Facebook, and within hours, it had been viewed millions of times. According to KNXV, the incident happened at Chandler Regional Medical Center just seconds after Madison and Morgan were born February 14. In the video, Morgan, weighing just over three pounds, is dropped from a hospital employee’s hands onto a table. Nurses are seen scrambling to keep her from hitting the floor. Rodgers told KNXV that when he confronted the doctor with the video, he received an apathetic response. Both parents said that aside from being small, having been born prematurely, Morgan seems to be in good health. They do worry that she seems to tense up and shake at times, according to KNXV. Monique said an apology would have gone a long way after the accident.

