Geek News on the Radio for May 6th, 2019

Russo Brothers Lift Spoiler Ban

If you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame yet, you may want to do so before Monday. That’s when fans will finally be allowed to share spoilers for the Marvel movie, according to directors Joe and Anthony Russo. “The spoiler ban lifts on Monday!” the Russo brothers tweeted on Thursday, after telling Good Morning America, “Part of why we make these movies is for conversation… By Monday, people are going to be talking about it.” Prior to the release of Avengers: Endgame, which premiered on April 26, the directors had released a letter to fans, asking them not to spoil the movie for others after they saw it. “Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help,” the letter read. “When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.” And while it may seem over-the-top to have an officially unofficial “spoiler ban,” it’s apparently necessary given how serious people are about avoiding details about the final flick in the Avengers franchise, which broke box office records by making $1.2 billion in just five days.

