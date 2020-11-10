Boner Fight for November 10, 2020

BONER FIGHT

Boner Candidate #1: TO PROTECT AND SERVE

MARSHALL, Ark. — The police chief of a small Arkansas city has resigned after posting online threats of violence that targeted Democrats. Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliott said in a statement Saturday that Police Chief Lang Holland had resigned effective immediately. Elliott said the city “strongly condemns” Holland’s posts. He said the community doesn’t “in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion.” Holland made the comments on Parler, a right-wing site similar to Twitter, and they were no longer viewable as of Saturday evening, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. In his posts, Holland echoed President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that the election wasn’t fair and that “illegal” votes were counted, the newspaper reported.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SOMETHING THAT MAY SAVE OUR LIVES? HELL NO!

On Monday, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer released early analysis that suggested its COVID-19 vaccine was 90 percent effective. The announcement, while no guarantee of a vaccine, was a ray of hope for Americans awaiting an end to the pandemic at a time when new cases are setting records nationally by the day. But a vocal crowd—which has drawn support from the anti-lockdown movement and other conspiratorial scenes—is already voicing its opposition to a coronavirus vaccine. Adding to the doubt is at least one member of the First Family, who cast suspicion about the vaccine following President Donald Trump’s re-election defeat.

Read More