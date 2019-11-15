Boner Fight for November 15th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: HE WAS COMING AT ME.

Disturbing video has surfaced of a Pima County deputy brutally attacking a 15-year-old quadruple amputee in Arizona. The child has no arms and legs and he has been arrested and charged along with his 16-year-old friend who recorded the horrific video. Local news outlet KOLD reported the incident happened in September (the exact date of the video is not clear) while the 15-year-old was living in a group home. He reportedly got upset with a staff member and knocked over a garbage can. The police were called and an unidentified (social media will surely change that) deputy arrived on the scene. The eight-minute video shows him screaming and cursing at the child and eventually wrestling him to the floor. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S OKAY TO BE SCIENTIFICALLY WRONG.

Ohio lawmakers are weighing in on how public schools can teach things like evolution. The Ohio House on Wednesday passed the “Student Religious Liberties Act.” Under the law, students can’t be penalized if their work is scientifically wrong as long as the reasoning is because of their religious beliefs. Instead, students are graded on substance and relevance. Every Republican in the House supported the bill. It now moves to the Republican-controlled Senate. Read More