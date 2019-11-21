Boner Fight for November 21st, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: KEEP PUNCHING JOE. OH, AND WHAT TIME IS IT?

Joe Biden really put his fist in his mouth this time. The former vice president had a cringe-worthy moment late in Wednesday’s fifth Democratic presidential primary debate when he used the words “keep punching at it” to answer a question about violence against women. Asked what could be done to address sexual violence and harassment against women, Biden said he’s authored the original Violence Against Women Act and that its reauthorization needs to pass. He also talked about changing the culture on college campuses and touted the “It’s on Us” movement created in the Obama Administration. “No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger, other than self-defense and that rarely ever occurs,” he said. “So we have to just change the culture. Period.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I DON’T HIT WOMEN

Charles Barkley apologized Wednesday after a reporter accused him of telling her, “I don’t hit women, but if I did, I would hit you.” In a statement released by Turner Sports, the former NBA star and longtime TNT basketball analyst called the comment “inappropriate and unacceptable.” “It was an attempted joke that wasn’t funny at all,” Barkley stated. “There’s no excuse for it and I apologize.” Axios reporter Alexi McCammond tweeted Barkley’s comment Tuesday night from Atlanta, where she is covering the Democratic presidential debate. In another tweet, McCammond gave some context. “It was all because [Barkley] came in talking about how he loves Deval Patrick and once someone from [Pete Buttigieg’s] campaign came around he said he loved Pete and I reminded him he previously said he was a Deval fan,” she wrote.

McCammond also tweeted that when she objected to Barkley suggesting he’d like to beat her up, he told her she “couldn’t take a joke.” Read More