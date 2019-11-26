Boner Fight for November 26th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: WHY SHOULDN’T I ROOT FOR RUSSIA.

ox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night repeatedly conveyed that he is rooting for Russia against Ukraine and that he does not care that people are dying in the conflict—but later walked part of it back by claiming he was joking. During Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson said former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter took millions of dollars from a Ukrainian energy company and accused him of corruption, while opining that President Donald Trump was unfairly facing an impeachment inquiry for asking Ukraine’s president to investigate a legitimate concern of wrongdoing by the Bidens. “Now, I know Hunter Biden, I actually like Hunter Biden, but that’s totally corrupt and you know it. Why is it worse to ask about it than it is to do it?” Carlson said, referring to Trump and Hunter Biden respectively. “Because people are dying on the front lines,” said former adviser to the Clintons, Richard Goldstein. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SCORCHING HOT ASPHALT

In June of 2017, Citrus Heights, CA police held a shirtless James Bradford Nelson III on the scorching hot pavement at a KFC restaurant. The asphalt was estimated to be 170 degrees that day. Human skin is instantly destroyed at 162 degrees. Nelson, who was 27-years old and diagnosed with schizophrenia, was being detained by police after a mental episode where he was accused of trying to take a restaurant employee’s wallet. That charge was later dropped. Police held Nelson face down on the pavement for approximately five minutes as he screamed and flailed in pain. After the officers picked him up and saw the burns, they poured water on him and called an ambulance.

When Nelson arrived at the medical center, his body temperature was 108 degrees, he had second- and third-degree burns over 20 percent of his body, suffered kidney failure, and was in shock. Read More