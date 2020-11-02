Boner Fight for November 2nd, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: …AND NO ONE WAS ARRESTED, NO CITATIONS ISSUED

SALT LAKE CITY — Several thousand people attended a Halloween party near Utah Lake on Saturday night, days after organizers claimed their event had been canceled. Police say it was one of two parties in Utah County on Halloween night in which more than 1,000 people attended. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a large party on the west side of Utah Lake, south of Saratoga Springs near the Knolls about 10 p.m. Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said “several thousand” people were in attendance, with the estimates from those who were there ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 people. The party included a stage, a professional sound system and lights, and DJs. Cellphone videos of the event posted on social media show people, who appear to be high school or college age, packed together in a large group with no social distancing and very little mask wearing.

Boner Candidate #2: DOCTORS ARE REALLY DIFFEREENT IN OTHER COUNTRIES

Two men accused of selling an Indian doctor an “Aladdin’s lamp” for $93,000 have been arrested, authorities say. Dr. Laeek Khan approached the police in the city of Meerut, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on October 25 after he realized the lamp he was sold did not have the power to grant him the good health, wealth, and fortune he was promised, according to the BBC. He said that the duo, named as Ikramuddin and Anees, who sold him the lamp would often make a ‘jinn’ or spirit appear from the lamp but later told NDTV News that it was just one of the men dressing up. Khan met the pair after he performed surgery on a woman named Sameena in 2018 and began making house calls for post-surgery care where he met them and said she was their “ailing mother,” Vice News reported. In his complaint, he said: “Gradually they started telling me about a baba (self-proclaimed godman) whom they claimed also visited their home. They started brainwashing me and asked me to meet this baba.”

