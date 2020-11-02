Geek News on the Radio for November 2nd, 2020

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Premiere’s Cliffhanger Ending Is Blowing Fans’ Minds

Who was at the end of The Mandalorian season 2 premiere? That’s the big question on viewer’s minds after watching the episode titled “Chapter 9,” which dropped Oct. 30. The episode shows the Mandalorian being drawn to the Outer Rim in search of his kind. But, it’s the final shot of a mysterious figure overlooking Tatooine as the Mandalorian speeds across the desert that hints at the return of a famous character. This ending has left fans trying to guess what’s come next.

Read More

Jordan Peele Mounting ‘The People Under the Stairs’ Remake at Universal

After directing Get Out and Us for Universal, Jordan Peele is set to produce a remake of The People Under the Stairs for the studio, Collider has exclusively learned. Wes Craven directed the 1991 horror satire, which starred Brandon Adams, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie, A.J. Langer and Ving Rhames. The movie celebrates its 29th anniversary this coming Sunday on Nov. 1. The original film followed a young boy and two adult thieves who become trapped in a house belonging to a strange couple known as the Robesons after breaking in to steal their rare coin collection. They find a lot more than they bargained for waiting for them in the basement. The People Under the Stairs was hailed as a disturbing and deranged horror satire that offered biting social commentary, and while numerous reviews compared the Robesons to nightmare versions of Ronald and Nancy Reagan, one LA Weekly critic compared them to noted racists Donald Sterling and Donald Trump. The latter Donald proved to be a particularly apt comparison, seeing as the Robesons also keep kids in cages.

Read More

Clive Barker Joins HBO’s “Hellraiser” Series as Executive Producer

Announced back in April, HBO is developing a “Hellraiser” television series, which has an incredible creative team attached including David Gordon Green (Halloween Kills) directing the pilot and “several more initial episodes,” and Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) writing alongside Mark Verheiden (“Battlestar Galactica”). And Deadline reports tonight that Clive Barker himself is on board the ship! Barker will executive produce the first-ever “Hellraiser” TV series. Notably, this is the first time Barker has had credited involvement with a Hellraiser adaptation since 1996’s Bloodline. Deadline details, “The idea is to create an elevated continuation and expansion of the well-established Hellraiser mythology. It is by no means a remake, but rather assumes the past mythology to be a given. The centerpiece remains Pinhead, the pin cushion-headed merciless leader of the Cenobites, the formerly humans-turned-demons that live in an extra-dimensional realm and are activated through a puzzle box called the Lament Configuration. The Cenobites come from hell to harvest human souls and keep balance between good and evil.”

Read More

‘The Strange Talent of Luther Strode’ movie in development

Allnighter, a newly-formed production company led by the former leadership team of Hivemind (The Witcher, The Expanse), has announced that it has acquired the rights to Image Comics’ The Strange Talent of Luther Strode and is teaming with series co-creators Justin Jordan and Tradd Moore to develop a feature film adaptation of the seminal action-horror title. Debuting in 2011, The Strange Talent of Luther Strode was widely acclaimed, and led to two follow-ups – 2012’s The Legend of Luther Strode and 2015’s The Legacy of Luther Strode – with the trilogy standing alongside The Walking Dead and Saga as the titles which redefined Image Comics for a new generation. Here’s the official description: High schooler Luther Strode was always a little bit less than average—soft-spoken, skinny, and, more than anything, terrified that his estranged father would one day return to torment him and his mother once more. But that ended the day that Luther discovered “The Method”—an improbably old text hidden between the comic books and ragged paperbacks at his favorite used bookstore. But The Method is far more than it seems—and, as its ancient techniques rework Luther’s body and unlock the strange talents buried deep within, he will find himself transformed into a near-perfect physical specimen imbued with incredible strength, startling new abilities…and a killer’s instinct for violence that he can’t quite seem to shake. When The Method’s masters arrive to observe Luther’s progress and draw him into action, he’ll be forced to make the ultimate choice: embrace the monster he was intended to be…or use his newfound power to protect the people—the classmates, the teachers, the neighbors—who never protected him when he needed them the most.

Read More

Legendary Entertainment, Tencent Pictures to Adapt Chinese Webcomic ‘I’m a Killer Maid’ for TV

Legendary Entertainment has closed a deal to develop Tencent Comics’ popular webcomic “I’m a Killer Maid” into a TV series for the international market, marking a rare example of Chinese IP being developed for an audience outside China. The comic is one of the Chinese platform’s more popular titles, with a total of 1.66 billion views worldwide so far. The series will be produced by Tencent Pictures, with CEO and Tencent Group vice president Edward Cheng Wu on board as executive producer. Wenxin She will oversee and produce the project for Tencent Pictures, while former Legendary creative executive Vasco Xu will serve as an independent producer. The original IP is a “‘Mary Poppins’ turned ‘John Wick’” adventure with shades of “Freaky Friday” and “Killing Eve.” After retiring from the assassin group “Mountain Sea,” lead character Bacai tries to live a normal life as a housemaid for a shy, nerdy comic book writer who rarely leaves his house, only to accidentally swap bodies with her boss.

Read More