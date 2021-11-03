Boner Fight for November 3rd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: MAYBE HE’LL SHOW UP AT THE CONCERT LATER ON.

Qanon believers recently gathered at Dealey Plaza and surrounded the spot where JFK was assassinated because they thought the very dead JFK Jr. was going to make an appearance.

via Rolling Stone

Boner Candidate #2: VILE BEHAVIOR AT THE HOCKEY.

During a hockey game between two Pittsburgh High Schools, students started yelling sexually explicit chants at one of the opposing teams’ players.

via Yahoo! Sports