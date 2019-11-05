Boner Fight for November 5th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: SORRY

Affirming summary judgment, the 10th Circuit ruled Tuesday that a Colorado family is not entitled to compensation after a 19-hour standoff between police and a shoplifter left their home uninhabitable. “We likewise reject the Lechs’ assertion that the police power does not encompass the state’s ability to seize property from an innocent owner,” U.S. Circuit Judge Nancy Moritz, a Barack Obama appointee, wrote for a three-judge panel. On June 3, 2015, the Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call of a man shoplifting two belts and a shirt from an area Walmart. The suspect, Jonathan Seacat, shot at police as he fled and then randomly picked the home of Leo and Alfonsia Lech to hide. Only the Lechs’ 9-year-old grandson was home at the time and he quickly fled the house. Over the next 19 hours, police attempted to flush Seacat out, eventually using a boom ram on an armored vehicle to tear open holes in the Lechs’ home to expose Seacat and make it easier for a sniper to find him. Rendered uninhabitable by the standoff, the Lechs had to be rebuild from the ground up. Greenwood Village offered $5,000 to help with the expense of being rendered homeless but denied accountability for the home’s destruction.

Boner Candidate #2: WE NEED TO LICENSE PEOPLE TO COMMENT ON THE INTERNET.

Friends, family, teammates and even the NAACP jumped to University of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley’s defense after a Twitter user attempted to insult his intelligence. “Letting Tyler Huntley do a post game interview on national television is not a good look for the quality of a Utah education…” the man wrote after Utah’s comeback win against the University of Washington on Saturday. Huntley’s mom responded, saying: I usually don’t post but this is very inappropriate. If you knew Tyler you’ll know interviews is not his thing. Words and actions on and off the field speaks for him. Tyler has always been a honor student, all his life, elementary, middle, high school and college.

