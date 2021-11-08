Boner Fight for November 8th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: YOU SHOULD NEVER ACT AS YOUR OWN REAL ESTATE AGENT.

A January 6th, capitol rioter was caught trying to sell his home on Zillow, after one of the pictures featured a whiteboard listing all of the illegal firearms and explosives he owned.

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: YEP. THE WOKE MOB IS AFTER AARON AND I HOPE THEY GET HIM

Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on The Pat MacAfee Show after being under fire for lying to the NFL about his vaccination status. This time, he quoted Martin Luther King in an attempt to compare his situation with the civil rights movement.

via The Daily Beast