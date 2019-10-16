Boner Fight for October 16th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WILL BE FUNNY!

ALPINE, Calif. – A social media post that apparently shows a Southern California daycare worker pouring water on a sleeping toddler has prompted an investigation.

The incident happened at the Alpine Children’s Academy in east San Diego County, sheriff’s officials said. An employee allegedly posted footage of herself pouring water on the 18-month-old’s face on Snapchat with the caption “good morning.” The video shows the startled child cringing and jerking awake. “It’s horrible, it’s absolutely disturbing. I actually think we’re all in shock about it,” one mother said. “It’s really sad and how dare they, how dare they do that to a baby.” “Someone has to be an advocate for these little guys,” another mom noted. “That little girl can’t talk and can’t go home and tell her mom.” The day care’s owner, Hunan Arshakian, said that the baby wasn’t injured, adding that he didn’t know why the employee would do such a thing. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: YEP. WE GOT A BASEMENT FULL OF ANIMAL BLOOD.

BAGLEY, Iowa – What sounds like a horror film scene is a disgusting reality for the Lestina family – their basement filled with nearly five inches of animal blood, fat and bones as a result of drainage from a meat locker next door. The Lestina family has lived in their home next to the Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker for ten years but have never had major issues until recently. Nick Lestina said the ownership of the plant changed within the last year. “They haven’t reached out at all. In fact, they haven’t taken any accountability for it,” Lestina told WHOtv. “They say it’s not their fault and told me ‘good luck.’ If I want to do anything about it, it’s on my dime and my schedule.”

WHO reached out to Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker for comment, but it appeared to be closed on Monday. Lestina said he has been in touch with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which is handling the investigation and has been in touch with the meat locker. Read More