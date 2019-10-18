Boner Fight for October 18th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: OF COURSE WE DID THAT, NO WE DIDN’T.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney made a stunning admission Thursday by confirming that President Donald Trump froze nearly $400 million in US security aid to Ukraine in part to pressure that country into investigating Democrats. Hours later, Mulvaney then denied ever saying those words. The dramatic admission came during an afternoon news conference where Mulvaney insisted that he knew only of a US request to investigate the handling of a Democratic National Committee server hacked in the 2016 election, but text messages between US diplomats show efforts to get Ukraine to commit to an investigation into Burisma, the company on whose board former Vice President Joe Biden’s son sat. There is no evidence of wrongdoing in Ukraine by either Biden. “That’s why we held up the money,” Mulvaney said after listing the 2016-related investigation and Trump’s broader concerns about corruption in Ukraine. After weeks during which Trump denied the existence of any political quid pro quo in his withholding of security aid to Ukraine, Mulvaney confirmed the existence of a quid pro quo and offered this retort: “Get over it.”

“We do that all the time with foreign policy,” Mulvaney said of the influence of politics in the Trump administration. Then on Thursday evening, Mulvaney attempted to claim that he did not admit to the quid pro quo despite clearly being asked if the Trump administration withheld funding for Ukraine for an investigation into the DNC server and answering affirmatively.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THAT’S IT. STRIP

A former Miccosukee police officer accused of forcing two teens to strip naked and run down a secluded road in the Everglades during a 2016 traffic stop was convicted Thursday on four felony charges. A jury found 30-year-old Michael Martinez guilty of two counts each of extortion and unlawful compensation, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said. Martinez had pulled the two teens over after they ran a stop sign on Aug. 5, 2016. After he found a small amount of marijuana in the car, he told the teens to follow him down a secluded road, then told them they’d go to jail if they didn’t strip naked. Once they were naked, Martinez forced the teens to run down the road, then tried to get the teen girl to perform a sex act on him, prosecutors said. The victims, who were 18 at the time, said they felt they had no option but to do what Martinez said.

Read More