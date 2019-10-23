Boner Fight for October 23rd, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: FREE SPEECH IS OVERRATED

Massachusetts is taking the fight against nasty words to the next level with a new state bill that would ban the use of the word bitch in certain contexts. State Rep. Daniel Hunt (D–Boston) has put forward H. 3719 that would prohibit the use of the big, bad b-word when deployed to “to accost, annoy, degrade or demean” another person. Anyone who did so would be considered a “disorderly person” under state law. Penalties could include fines of up to $200 or six months in jail. Hunt’s bill specifies that either the person called a bitch or a witness to the bitch-calling could report the crime to the police. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL? IT’S JUST MAKEUP

The second-grader at Phillips Academy in downtown Birmingham can be seen with a small bullet hold painted on his forehead. “So they did this in drama class and my boy said the teacher said it’s like he got shot,” Milhouse wrote in her Facebook post. “I don’t like that sh**! I don’t care if it’s Halloween or NOT! A bullet hole in the head.” She added two angry emojis at the end of her message. “It looked so real in person, that it looked like something happened,” the concerned mother told AL.com. “It was supposed to be a gunshot wound,” she said. “That’s when I got upset. A gunshot wound.” Milhouse didn’t feel that putting makeup on a child to mimic a bullet wound was an appropriate school lesson, AL.com reports. Read More