Boner Fight for October 23rd, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: THE MOM CODE, OR CHOOSEY MOTHERS CHOOSE COVID.

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than 1 million COVID-19 tests have now been administered in Utah during the pandemic. With a current 15.5% positivity rate, state health officials are desperate to slow the spread of the virus. Several people who spoke with 2News say there are a groups of parents who are refusing to allow their kids to be tested for COVID-19 in an attempt to keep schools open and avoid quarantines. “Parents are saying, ‘let’s not test’, just so they don’t have to worry about shutting down the sports teams,” said Genevra Prothero, a parent in the Davis School District. “I think that it is absolutely a disgrace.” Screen grabs provided to 2News from several parent Facebook groups in Utah school districts show what Prothero is referencing. “Please STOP getting tested!!! It is 100% unnecessary,” reads one post. “If your child shows Covid symptoms, keep them home but DO NOT test … If everyone would follow that the schools could stay open,” reads another.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WE’VE GOT SOME GOOD GEAR FOR SALE HERE

(KUTV) — Orem Police announced the arrest of three people accused of stealing equipment from firefighters who were working to contain the Range Fire in Provo Canyon. Detectives were able to track them after the stolen items were posted online, police said in a Facebook post on Thursday. Kerry Clift is one of three men accused of stealing equipment from vehicles of firefighters who were working to contain the Range Fire. At the time of their arrest, the three were also found in possession of a stolen vehicle, police said. Timothy Newton is one of three men accused of stealing equipment from vehicles of firefighters who were working to contain the Range Fire. The suspects were identified as 41-year-old William Strange, 44-year-old Kerry Clift, and 25-year-old Timothy Newton. William Strange is one of three men accused of stealing equipment from vehicles of firefighters who were working to contain the Range Fire. Chainsaws and other gear were stolen from the firefighters’ vehicles while they were parked at local hotels, police said previously. Since the fire sparked on Saturday, the Range Fire has burned 3,496 acres and is 57% contained.

Read More