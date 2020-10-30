Boner Fight for October 30th, 2020

BONER FIGHT

Boner Candidate #1: THIS PROTEST IS PROBABLY NOT THE BEST USE OF YOUR TIME

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Utahns opposed to the Utah Department of Health’s mask requirements have turned their scorn from Gov. Gary Herbert to a new target this week — state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn. But protesters who gathered at Dunn’s Salt Lake home in an Avenues neighborhood were met by neighbors who were determined to make any gathering difficult and uncomfortable. They called police, hung signs of support for Dunn and confronted protesters as to what they hoped to accomplish by protesting a civil servant who doesn’t have the power to institute or repeal mask mandates. “All the neighbors on the street have been talking with each other,” said Laura Hopkins, who walked past the dozen protesters standing across the street from Dunn’s house for a second protest Thursday evening.

Boner Candidate #2: LIES LIES AND MORE LIES

Donald Trump, Jr., appeared on The Ingraham Angle Thursday night where he made a wildly incorrect claim about coronavirus deaths in the United States. While blasting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison for capping attendance at President Trump’s upcoming Minnesota rally at 250 people, which is in line with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, the president’s son claimed that deaths in the U.S. due to COVID-19 are down to almost nothing. “If you look — I put it up on my Instagram a couple days ago ‘cause I went through the CDC data because I kept hearing about new infections,” Don, Jr., said. “But I was like ‘Why aren’t they talking about deaths? Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing.’”

