Boner Fight for October 31st, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: EXCUSE ME. OFFICER I’M THE DEAD WOMAN

A Bluffdale woman has been charged with a felony for posing as her husband to text his suspected mistress that he had killed his wife, to see how she would react. On June 25, the husband told police he and his wife were arguing because he was talking to the other woman; the wife said he was cheating on her with the woman, investigators wrote in charging documents. The wife used her husband’s phone to text the other woman, police wrote. Posing as her husband, she wrote that he had shot his wife and didn’t know what to do. The woman texted back to ask whether he was serious, and, still posing as the husband, the wife confirmed “it wasn’t a joke,” police wrote. The woman asked if she should call an ambulance, and received the reply, “Yes,” police wrote. She called 911 and directed responders to the couple’s house. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: HEY BABY, DID YOU CALL FOR A LITTLE HELP?

School district officials in Lancaster apologized Tuesday after accidentally distributing middle school student identification cards that listed the number to a sex hotline labeled under the number for the Suicide Hotline. The error came from two digits being transposed, according to Dr. Michele Bowers, the superintendent for the Lancaster School District. After being made aware of the error, New Vista Middle School administrators were instructed to collect all student ID cards, with new replacement student ID cards being printed and distributed as soon as possible, Bowers said. Hopefully, no students that needed help called the number on the ID card. That would have made for an awkward phone call, to say the least. Read More