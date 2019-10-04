Boner Fight for October 4th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: WE CAN’T GET COURT ORDERS THAT WILL EXTEND TO SCHOOLS

NIAGARA, N.Y. — She saw him when she got off the school bus, she recalled. She noticed him glaring at her from the doorway during theater class and track practice. Some days, he would walk so close to her in the corridors that their shoulders almost touched. She felt disgusted, she said, and then frightened. For nine months, the girl said, she could not escape Elias Dowdy, a fellow senior at her upstate New York high school who had raped her in his bedroom. The girl, Taylor, had obtained an order of protection that prohibited Mr. Dowdy from coming near her at home or at a job while the criminal case against him proceeded. But the order did not apply at Niagara Wheatfield High School, where Mr. Dowdy, a star lacrosse player, roamed freely while he waited for his court date. The school system’s handling of the rape charges against Mr. Dowdy jolted Niagara, a rural, working-class town outside Buffalo, touching off a fierce debate over whether high school administrators across the nation are equipped to address sexual misconduct and assaults by teenagers. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU WANT THE JOB, SEND US YOUR INSTAGRAM

A Texas woman said she was shamed online by a potential employer who took a photo of her in a bikini from her Instagram account and shared it on the company’s page while warning other applicants that it was unprofessional. Emily Clow, who according to her Twitter account lives in Austin, said she applied for a marketing coordinator position at a business startup, Kickass Masterminds. Clow told NBC News in a phone interview Wednesday that shortly after applying, a company representative reached out to her and said the firm wanted to move ahead with the application process and recommended that she follow them on Instagram. Hoping to improve her chances of landing the position, she did. But as she was scrolling through the company’s Instagram story, Clow said she saw a photo of herself in a red two-piece bathing suit with a warning message to potential applicants. “PSA (because I know some of you applicants are looking at this) do not share your social media with a potential employer if this is the kind of content on it. I am looking for a professional marketer – not a bikini model,” it read. Another message on the photo read: “Go on with your bad self and do whatever in private. But this is not doing you any favors in finding a professional job.” Read More