Boner of the Day for October 7th, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: THIS CONCERT ISN’T JUST ABOUT CHRISTMAS

SALT LAKE CITY — Parents in Salt Lake City are raising concerns over a free concert promoted by the Salt Lake City School District, that parents say wasn’t what it appeared to be. Now the district is explaining why they allowed passing out brochures and free tickets to the show. Lucas Palmer, 9, heard about the Gracias Christmas Cantata when he said he got the flier from a teacher at Highland Elementary last week. The Oct. 2 show was advertised in a brochure, along with free tickets to the event. The school district also sent an email to all parents advertising the show. “There were a lot of kids excited about it,” Lucas said. Lucas and his mom Cat Palmer ended up not attending Tuesday’s performance at the Maverick Center. But Cat said another friend with kids, did. “Kids get excited about Christmas, right, and so they said, ‘We want to go to this,’” she explained. The brochure says the concert includes songs from a world-renowned choir and orchestra, aimed at showing its audience “the true meaning of Christmas.” A meaning that Cat would find out from her friend, wasn’t just about musical numbers. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SHE’S IN THE CEILING

A Florida woman wanted for allegedly shoplifting at a Big Lots store was arrested after trying to make her getaway through a less traditional route: the ceiling. Kristina Perkins, 37, was in the store, located in Port Charlotte, for several hours on Thursday night before she “entered the women’s restroom with a shopping cart full of merchandise.” The store manager tried to check on Perkins in the bathroom, but noticed “several garbage cans positioned in a manner to barricade the door,” the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release about the incident. Perkins was advised that she was caught and police were on the way, but she never left the bathroom. The manager went inside to check on her and noticed “tile missing from the ceiling” and Perkins nowhere in sight.

Eventually, deputies spotted Perkins “several times by removing tiles from various points in the ceiling.” She allegedly didn’t listen to their commands to stop, and kept crawling through the ceiling. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: SHE’S A LITTLE GIRL. WHY ARE SO MANY OF YOU AFRAID OF HER?

ROME (STORYFUL)- Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has decried as “shameful” an effigy of Greta Thuberg found hanging from a bridge near the Italian capital’s airport on October 7. According to press reports, the dummy had a sign saying “Greta Is Your God” on it, and had pigtails attached, mirroring the hairstyle of the Swedish climate activist. Raggi offered her solidarity, and all of Rome’s, to Thuberg and her family. The effigy was removed by firefighters and local police, la Repubblica said. Read More

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: A JUMP SUIT? SCANDALOUS.

TAMPA (WFTS) — A 17-year-old was not allowed to attend her homecoming dance after she decided to wear a jumpsuit. Darcy Krueger said she was turned away at the door for not following dress code. The Tampa Bay Homeschool Homecoming dance was held at a venue in Tampa Friday. “I was very surprised. I called my mom and I was telling my friends about it because I couldn’t really believe it,” Darcy said. Darcy’s mother, Melissa Krueger, shared a post on Facebook about her daughter’s attire. She wrote, “Darcy’s upset and so am I. The dress code didn’t mention pant suit dress attire for ladies. Feeling awful.” Darcy said she went shopping for a dress, but did not find one she liked. She decided to wear a jumpsuit instead. “I already had this in the closet and I was like ‘this could totally work.’ I could just dress this up and feel good about this,” Darcy said. We reached out the to event organizer for a comment. She sent us the following statement: “We have 2 private events every year for our students. These events have a dress code. This particular event 390 students bought tickets. Only 1 student had to be turned away and it was due to dress code. We offered her an opportunity to come back if she could change into the dress code. We would have loved to had 100% attendance. However, her ticket was refunded after the event and we confirmed that she did not return.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SCRUNCHIE ALERT

Do you remember giving gifts to your middle school crush? Well, apparently there’s a new gift giving fad and one mom has gone viral for alerting other parents. “PSA to ALL MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRL MOMS!” Emily Covington wrote in a Facebook post last week. “Are you tired of wasting money on hair scrunchies? Feel like you’re buying them every week? Wondering why your daughter can’t keep up with them?” she continued. “Well let me let you in on a little secret. ….They are being found in the dryer of every boy Mom’s home. I’m about to start a lost and found page for them on Facebook or better yet return them to school with a love note for me.” Covington explained that in 2019 it’s apparently “cool” to give your scrunchie to someone you think is cute. She then shared a photo of a “stash” that her son racked up in just one week. Multiple parents commented on her post saying things like, “Girl, yes!!! Colt came home with 4 on his arm. I told him to give them back” and “This explains why I keep finding Claytons stuff with scrunchies…” Another mom said she even went on a late-night scrunchie run recently. “B has a friend who had a Birthday yesterday .. we were at Walmart at 9:00 the night before buying these things for her! Thanks for the explanation!” Mandy Sapough responded. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: IT WAS A REALLY, REALLY POOR CHOICE OF WORDS.

Professional wrestler Randy Orton, a 13-time world champion and main event star in the WWE, is under fire after using a racial slur on a live Twitch stream. Orton showed up on former Minnesota Twins player Brad Radke’s Twitch channel to play Call Of Duty and dropped the n-word while viewers watched in real-time. While the original video for the stream has been taken down for obvious reasons, a viewer caught Orton shouting out the racial epithet in a clip. Many have commented that Orton sounded drunk or otherwise intoxicated during the stream, which might partially explain his incredibly poor choice of words. The WWE has a history of cutting ties with stars who use offensive language. Hulk Hogan was famously let go from the company after a video surfaced of him uttering the n-word multiple times. He was, however, hired back several years later after winning a lawsuit over his leaked sex tape and issuing multiple public apologies.

Read More