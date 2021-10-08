Boner Fight for October 8th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: THE QUESTION IS, HOW DID HE GET HIRED BY THE MOAB POLICE?

The Moab Police Department failed to look at the reasons that Everett Gist, Jr. was previously fired from the Utah Department of Corrections.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: TEACHER SHOUTS ‘I DON’T CARE’ IN CLASSROOM MELT DOWN.

A teacher at Mead Middle School in Houston is facing termination after she was filmed removing her mask and breathing on the student. The teacher is seen yelling “I don’t care” as the student tries to get away from the unmasked teacher.

via Daily Mail