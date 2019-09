Boner Fight for September 11th, 2019

In a statement issued Monday, Kent State apologized for its widely criticized decision Saturday to end a field hockey match to put on its scheduled fireworks show before the Golden Flashes’ noon football game at Dix Stadium. The abrupt end to the women’s field hockey match in favor of football pregame fireworks brought backlash against Kent State on social media and from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Citing orders from the fire marshal to end the match by 10:30 a.m., Kent State officials had halted a contest hosted by KSU between the University of Maine and Temple University before the start of a second overtime period with both teams still scoreless. Fireworks for Kent State football games are set off near the school’s field hockey facility, which is located just north of the football stadium. Kent State officials refused to comment on the decision over the weekend, but Director of Athletics Joel Nielsen issued the following statement on Monday: “On behalf of the Kent State University Athletic Department, I would like to apologize to the University of Maine and Temple University for the decisions made surrounding the Field Hockey contest this weekend. In hindsight, a different decision should have been made to ultimately ensure the game reached its conclusion. We hold ourselves to a very high standard, and in this situation, we failed. Read More