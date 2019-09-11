Boner Fight for September 11th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: HER BUTT CHEEKS WERE TOUCHING.
A high school swimmer in Alaska had her 100-meter freestyle victory overturned after a referee determined she committed a “uniform violation” when her swimsuit revealed too much of her backside. According to the Anchorage Daily News, the swimmer from Dimond High School competed in four events at the meet on Friday, but was disqualified in only one. A meet official said the referee who disqualified the girl said she could see “butt cheek touching butt cheek.” The Anchorage School District said Tuesday that it would work to reverse the disqualification and decertify the official. It said the referee’s decision was “targeted based solely on how a standard, school-issued uniform happened to fit the shape of her body.” “We cannot tolerate discrimination of any kind, and certainly not based on body shape,” the district said in a statement to the newspaper. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: ALL RIGHT GIRLS OFF THE FIELD.
In a statement issued Monday, Kent State apologized for its widely criticized decision Saturday to end a field hockey match to put on its scheduled fireworks show before the Golden Flashes’ noon football game at Dix Stadium. The abrupt end to the women’s field hockey match in favor of football pregame fireworks brought backlash against Kent State on social media and from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Citing orders from the fire marshal to end the match by 10:30 a.m., Kent State officials had halted a contest hosted by KSU between the University of Maine and Temple University before the start of a second overtime period with both teams still scoreless. Fireworks for Kent State football games are set off near the school’s field hockey facility, which is located just north of the football stadium. Kent State officials refused to comment on the decision over the weekend, but Director of Athletics Joel Nielsen issued the following statement on Monday: “On behalf of the Kent State University Athletic Department, I would like to apologize to the University of Maine and Temple University for the decisions made surrounding the Field Hockey contest this weekend. In hindsight, a different decision should have been made to ultimately ensure the game reached its conclusion. We hold ourselves to a very high standard, and in this situation, we failed. Read More
