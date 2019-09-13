Boner Fight for September 13th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: SEWAGE DUMP

Park Service employees noticed a sewage spill at at Bryce Canyon National Park Tuesday. They found the spill around 5:00 p.m. at the Inspiration Point bus parking area. It appears that a bus released its tank while parked, according to a post on the Bryce Canyon National Park Facebook page. The affected area was cleaned in accordance with state environmental guidelines and is no longer a hazard. If you witnessed this incident or have any information about it, you’re asked to call the Bryce Canyon Law Enforcement Rangers at 435-834-4767. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: AOC SLAMS GOP

Republicans aired a shocking new attack ad branding Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘the face of socialism’ and showing her face burning during Thursday night. The 30-second spot aired at the end of the latest Democratic debate on ABC. It displayed a photo of AOC’s face being burned ahead of images of skulls from the 1970s Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia, when communist leader Pol Pot’s regime claimed the lives of an estimated two million people. The ad also cycles through a montage of malnourished Asian children and dead bodies meant to illustrate the ‘horrors’ of ‘socialism’ and ‘forced obedience’. Republican advert BURNS Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s face. Read More