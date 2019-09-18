Boner Fight for September 18th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: IT IS A VERB FOR NEGOTIATING.
The president of a Trenton, New Jersey, council earlier this month said her city’s assistant attorney was able to get the most out of a personal injury claim against the city, as they settled at a lower amount because they were “able to wait her out and Jew her down.” Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride made the remarks during an executive session of the council on September 5, and later told the New Jersey Globe she could not elaborate on using the term because of laws that pertain to closed sessions. “I am not at privilege to speak about anything at executive session per the law that governs executive sessions,” McBride said. “It was an executive session and by the law I am not privy to speak on that per the law.” When later pressed to answer if she used derogatory marks in the closed session, she said she would not comment on “hypotheticals.” Then last weekend, councilwoman Robin Vaughn from Trenton’s West Ward made remarks that showed support for McBride, saying the term “Jew down” was a verb meaning to negotiate fiercely, and in no way a hateful term. “We really need to get a more acute meaning and understanding of ‘anti-Semitic.’ I believe her comment ‘Jew down’ was more in reference to negotiating, not ‘I hate Jews,'” Vaughn said in a New Jersey Globe report published Sunday. “Inappropriate in today’s PC culture absolutely, but to Jew someone down is a verb and is not anti-anything or indicative of hating Jewish people.” Read More
Boner Candidate #2: I’VE BEEN UP-SKIRTING FOREVER
A man who claimed he had been taking pictures of women without their knowledge for 17 years has been arrested for investigation of voyeurism.Michael Anthony Rogers, 39, was arrested Sunday and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of voyeurism by electronic equipment. The alleged incident happened on Aug. 23 at a Kohl’s store, 1154 E. Brickyard Road. Rogers used his phone “to secretly record the clothed (genital) area of a 62-year-old female, by sneaking up behind her (within 1 to 2 feet), squatting down low behind her, and filming up at (her) area that was clothed in a yoga style pants,” according to the jail booking report. The incident was recorded on the store’s surveillance video and police were able to track Rogers down on Sunday, the report states. “He admitted he had been filming women out in public for the past 17 years. Rogers admitted to going into Kohl’s on two occasions to film women. Rogers acknowledged that he crossed a line by getting so close and squatting down in order to make a video,” according to the report. Read More
