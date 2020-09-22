Boner Fight for September 22nd, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: HER DYING WORDS WERE PATHETIC

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped the purported dying wish of late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who asked that her seat be filled by the winner of November’s presidential election. On Monday night, Carlson said he didn’t believe it, but “if it were true, it would be pathetic because life is bigger than politics, even this year.” Days before her death on Friday at the age of 87, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter, Clara Spera. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg said, per NPR.

But Carlson said he didn’t believe it. “We don’t really know, actually, what Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final words were,” Carlson said. “Did she really leave this world fretting about a presidential election? We don’t believe that for a second.” Carlson called those words “so small” and said Ginsburg didn’t say them but rather “was thinking at the end about her family and where she might be going next.”

Boner Candidate #2: COME ON….FIGHT BACK!

A group of Southern California Native Americans opted not to strike back as they were being pummeled by a woman who didn’t like their protest against Trump’s border wall. This was posted by a group called Defend Kumeyaay Land — natives who originated in San Diego County — and while members of their tribe were out by the border Friday protesting the ongoing construction of more barriers, they were confronted by a very handsy, violent lady. The woman comes off as the aggressor, charging the group and telling them to scram — while also hurling xenophobic remarks and telling the group this is her land, not theirs. They tell her she’s being recorded, and that angers her even more … at which point she starts swinging on them, pushing them and locking arms with them as they try fending off her blows and peacefully restraining her. What they say they won’t do … hit back, not at all. You have to watch this for yourself, because it is incredibly powerful — the Kumeyaay natives repeat over and over that they’re non-violent and that they will NOT reciprocate her attack. Eventually, the woman seems to get worn down and almost bitter at the fact they’re not matching her energy … so they one-up her with kindness once more, forming a prayer circle around her and carrying on in a chant. The woman seems dumbfounded, and then mocks them.

