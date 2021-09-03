Boner Fight for September 3rd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: MR. GIPE WANTS US TO STORM THE CASTLE.

An AP government teacher in California has been placed on unpaid leave, and fired after displaying an Antifi flag in his classroom. He said he wanted to turn the students into ‘revolutionaries.’ The incident was against school policy.

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT DID YOU THINK WOULD HAPPEN KID?

Kid Rock posted on Twitter that he had to cancel two upcoming shows because “over half the band has f****** covid.” He said that most of the band is vaccinated against Covid-19, but were infected by the delta variant. Kid rock blames “s*** for brains bloggers and media trolls.”

via MSN