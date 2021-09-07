Boners

Boner of the Day for September 7th, 2021

Posted on

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THEY ARE GOING TO RUIN AIRPORT DRINKING FOR ALL OF US

A man was arrested on a flight returning to Salt Lake City due to his alcohol fueled meltdown filled with racist, and sexist comments.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: NO, REALLY… IDIOTS ARE IN CHARGE

After Jim Jordan tweeted that: ‘Vaccines are un-American,’ Twitter made sure to remind him that vaccine mandates in the U.S. existed as early as 1777 in order to combat smallpox.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: HEY BUDDY… EASE UP ON THE GAS WILL YA.

South Dakota’s Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, hit and killed a man in a gruesome incident last year. Despite this, he’s still consistently receiving tickets for his reckless speeding.

via MSN

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: I WILL FART WHEN I WANT TO FART. YOU DON’T LIKE IT, I’LL GUT YOU.

A Florida woman threatened to ‘gut’ someone while holding a knife, because he had objected to her surprisingly loud farts.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: IT SEEMS THAT IDIOTS RULE THE DAY

A father unhappy about the mask mandate in his child’s school stormed into the principal’s office while holding a pair of zip-tie handcuffs along with his two friends who accused the shcool of breaking the law.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: THERE IS NO FUNCTIONING INTELLIGENCE AT WORK HERE

Radio host, and conservative politician Larry Elder made an appearance on Prager University’s “The Cadence Owens Show” where he claimed that reparations should be made to slave owners because their property was stolen after the civil war.

via Yahoo News

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top