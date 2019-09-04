Boner Fight for September 4th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: SOME THINGS JUST SHOULDN’T BE DIY PROJECTS

Some things shouldn’t be do-it-yourself projects. Rape-kit testing ought to be on that list, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel argued in a warning issued Thursday to the maker of an at-home rape kit test called the MeToo Kit. The kits are produced by an upstart Brooklyn, New York-based company, and claim to be the “first-ever sexual assault evidence kit for at-home use.” The company says on its website that its tests will be “able to collect DNA samples and other tissues, which upon testing can provide the necessary factual evidence required in a court of law to identify a sexual predator’s involvement with sexual assault.” New-York based MeToo markets this kit as the “first ever sexual assault evidence kit for at-home use.” Nessel said there are plenty of flaws with the notion of an at-home rape kit, and alleges that the company is in violation of several sections of Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act. “This company is shamelessly trying to take financial advantage of the ‘Me Too’ movement by luring victims into thinking that an at-home-do-it-yourself sexual assault kit will stand up in court,” Nessel said in a news release. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Career prosecutors know that evidence collected in this way would not provide the necessary chain of custody.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I CAN SMELL YOUR MEAT.

An Australian vegan has a beef with her neighbors over what she claims is the smell of meat and fish coming from their barbecue, according to reports. Cilla Carden has been locked in a legal battle since last year with her neighbors, claiming that the odors have ruined her quality of life at her home in Perth, 9News reported. “All I can smell is fish,” Carden told the news station. “I can’t enjoy my back yard. I can’t go out there.” Carden’s complaint was tossed out of court earlier this year, leading her to file to appeal in the country’s supreme court, the news station reported. The supreme court judge rejected her appeal in July and encouraged both parties to instead “direct their considerable energy towards the resolution of their differences as best they can.” But Carden has vowed to continue the fight against her neighbors and return to court. “It’s been devastating. It’s been turmoil,” Carden told 9News. “It’s been unrest. I haven’t been able to sleep.” Read More