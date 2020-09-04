Boner Fight for September 4th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: DON’T LET COVID OVERSHADOW YOUR WEDDING FUN.

One couple decided to take a strange approach to adapt their wedding to the coronavirus. The couple, who was recently called out in a post on Reddit’s Wedding Shaming forum, shows the unnamed bride and groom standing together on a bridge, wearing old-fashioned plague masks. Around them, several people (likely friends and family) are lying on the ground in various poses, seemingly pretending to be dead. The post is captioned, “For all the COVID brides! Don’t let it overshadow your fun!” According to the post, the photo was taken for a wedding in Manitoba in Canada. Based on their comments, some Reddit users were not amused. “This is absolutely disgusting, tasteless, and just sick,” wrote one user. “’Death, don’t let it overshadow your fun!’: another added. “If the sentiment wasn’t enough to make me judge them, having the fake dead bodies most definitely was. How do people think this is a good idea?” “The plague masks are cool [but[ it’s the dead corpses that I had to take a triple-take to make sure I was seeing right,” added another.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S A SEASONING

ENGLAND — It was a hair-brained scheme. A customer revolted UK restaurant owners after allegedly sprinkling his pubic hairs into the food to avoid paying the bill, as seen in a gag-inducing video first published by the Lancashire Telegraph. “It was disgusting and a disaster,” said Ahmed Waseem, 47, owner of Jaan’s BBQ Kitchen Restaurant and Grill in Blackburn, where the hairy incident transpired, the Daily Star reports. Two 20-something customers had reportedly ordered almost $90 worth of food, despite staff warning them that it would be too much for two people to consume. Things went further south when the check arrived, and the customers complained that there was someone else’s hair in their food. A subsequent investigation by staff revealed that there was indeed hair on the “biryani, kebabs and the naan breads,” according to the manager. Suspecting something was awry, Waseem checked the security-cam footage, which shows the customer in a backwards cap twice reaching into his shorts and ripping out fistfuls of an unseen material. He then proceeds to dump it over the dishes while a fellow bozo guffaws at his antics.

