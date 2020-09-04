Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy on Sept. 4th, 2020

~ LABOR DAY COCKTAIL ~
Brown Derby
Brown Derby is named after the chain of restaurants in and around LA in the shape like a man’s derby hat. (had a version of this called the Peach Smash last year)
● 2.5 oz Bourbon (or a three count ;-)…)
● 1 oz honey water
● 1 oz grapefruit juice
● And I love serving these in small mason jars – premake – add ice – shake and go!
● Feature this cocktail and style of serving with my Backyard and Bourbon educational events
WINE ACADEMY OF UTAH EVENTS
In – Person Events are Back!
September 2020
● 3 Cups Coffee – Wine & Popcorn Workshop | Wed, September 9th
● Athena Beans in Sandy Tasting o Napa Valley | Tuesday, Sept 22nd
● In home tasting events are booking up fast, schedule your fall event today
Find out more at The Wine Academy of Utah
