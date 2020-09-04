Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy on Sept. 4th, 2020

~ LABOR DAY COCKTAIL ~

Brown Derby

Brown Derby is named after the chain of restaurants in and around LA in the shape like a man’s derby hat. (had a version of this called the Peach Smash last year)

● 2.5 oz Bourbon (or a three count ;-)…)

● 1 oz honey water

● 1 oz grapefruit juice

● And I love serving these in small mason jars – premake – add ice – shake and go!

● Feature this cocktail and style of serving with my Backyard and Bourbon educational events

WINE ACADEMY OF UTAH EVENTS

In – Person Events are Back!

September 2020

● 3 Cups Coffee – Wine & Popcorn Workshop | Wed, September 9th

● Athena Beans in Sandy Tasting o Napa Valley | Tuesday, Sept 22nd

● In home tasting events are booking up fast, schedule your fall event today

