Boner Fight for September 7th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: HEY BUDDY… EASE UP ON THE GAS WILL YA.

South Dakota’s Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, hit and killed a man in a gruesome incident last year. Despite this, he’s still consistently receiving tickets for his reckless speeding.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: THERE IS NO FUNCTIONING INTELLIGENCE AT WORK HERE

Radio host, and conservative politician Larry Elder made an appearance on Prager University’s “The Cadence Owens Show” where he claimed that reparations should be made to slave owners because their property was stolen after the civil war.

via Yahoo News