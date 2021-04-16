Boner of the Day for April 16, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: IS THAT A REAL 1 MILLION DOLLAR BILL?
Police showed up to a ‘suspicious incident’ at a Dollar General in Maryville Tennessee after an employee called the police to notify them that two women were trying to use a fake million dollar bill.
Boner Candidate #2: RESPECT THE CHAIR AND SHUT YOUR MOUTH
An argument between the House Select subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis erupted while Dr. Fauci was explaining what needed to be done about Covid-19. James Clyburn answered a question directed at Dr. Fauci, which led to Jim Jordan yelling at him.
Boner Candidate #3: THERE’S A HEADLESS BEAST IN THAT TREE.
A neighborhood in Poland was terrified of a beast hiding in the trees, which turned out to be a croissant.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: SORRY FOR THE NAKED
Canadian Parliament member Will Amos, apologized for appearing naked on Wednesday’s virtual meeting.
Boner Candidate #2: HOW’S ABOUT YOU CALL ME WHEN YOU’RE NOT AN A-HOLE
Governor Kristi Noem was called an ‘a-hole’ by Fox’s buisness host Kennedy who read Noem’s tweet aloud mockingly.
Boner Candidate #3: HE IS NOT A FORCE FOR GOOD IN OUR COUNTRY
Mitch McConnel, a man known for sucking up to the people who will never care for him, was revealed to have blocked Ruth Bader Ginsburg from lying in the Rotunda for her capital memorial.
