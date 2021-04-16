Boner of the Day for April 16, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: IS THAT A REAL 1 MILLION DOLLAR BILL?

Police showed up to a ‘suspicious incident’ at a Dollar General in Maryville Tennessee after an employee called the police to notify them that two women were trying to use a fake million dollar bill.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: RESPECT THE CHAIR AND SHUT YOUR MOUTH

An argument between the House Select subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis erupted while Dr. Fauci was explaining what needed to be done about Covid-19. James Clyburn answered a question directed at Dr. Fauci, which led to Jim Jordan yelling at him.

via Mediaite

Boner Candidate #3: THERE’S A HEADLESS BEAST IN THAT TREE.

A neighborhood in Poland was terrified of a beast hiding in the trees, which turned out to be a croissant.

via The BBC

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SORRY FOR THE NAKED

Canadian Parliament member Will Amos, apologized for appearing naked on Wednesday’s virtual meeting.

via People

Boner Candidate #2: HOW’S ABOUT YOU CALL ME WHEN YOU’RE NOT AN A-HOLE

Governor Kristi Noem was called an ‘a-hole’ by Fox’s buisness host Kennedy who read Noem’s tweet aloud mockingly.

via Mediaite

Boner Candidate #3: HE IS NOT A FORCE FOR GOOD IN OUR COUNTRY

Mitch McConnel, a man known for sucking up to the people who will never care for him, was revealed to have blocked Ruth Bader Ginsburg from lying in the Rotunda for her capital memorial.

via Mediaite