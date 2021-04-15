Stars Line Up For Adam Schlesinger Tribute Concert

A long list of stars will pay tribute to legendary songwriter Adam Schlesinger in an upcoming tribute concert livestream.

Courtney Love, Mickey Dolenz, Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha, the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney, and many more will be part of the concert livestream Adam Schlesinger, A Music Celebration on May 5th.

A new virtual concert to pay tribute to Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger and raise funds for @MusiCares and the @BoweryElectric https://t.co/PV2p4GYSrn — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) April 15, 2021

Schlesinger is best known for Fountains of Wayne, but also wrote countless songs for movies and television, including That Thing You Do! and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He died last April from COVID-19.

