‘Masked Singer’ Judges Thought Mark McGrath Was Dave Grohl

Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath was unmasked on last night’s episode of The Masked Singer. But the judges thought it was a different 90’s icon.

Two of the judges guessed the man inside the Orca costume was Dave Grohl, while the other two guessed Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong.

For the first time this season, @MaskedSingerFOX host Nick Cannon kicked off the show after a hiatus due to COVID-19. https://t.co/5afwefiIa4 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) April 15, 2021

Instead, it was McGrath – who also couldn’t believe he was compared to a legend like Dave Grohl.

Do you watch The Masked Singer? How many singers have you correctly guessed?