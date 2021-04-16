Boner Fight for April 16, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: RESPECT THE CHAIR AND SHUT YOUR MOUTH

An argument between the House Select subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis erupted while Dr. Fauci was explaining what needed to be done about Covid-19. James Clyburn answered a question directed at Dr. Fauci, which led to Jim Jordan yelling at him.

via Mediaite

Boner Candidate #2: HE IS NOT A FORCE FOR GOOD IN OUR COUNTRY

Mitch McConnel, a man known for sucking up to the people who will never care for him, was revealed to have blocked Ruth Bader Ginsburg from lying in the Rotunda for her capital memorial.

via Mediaite