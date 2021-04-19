Boner of the Day for April 19, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: NOW THAT’S SOME FANCY DRIVING
A driver was arrested for driving their vehicle up on the overpass crosswalk. via Fox 5 Vegas
Boner Candidate #2: THE PHANTOM CABBAGE THROWER
A woman in England is found cabbage being thrown into her Garden and is worried that it could hit a small child or make an animal sick. via Stoke on Trent Live
Boner Candidate #3: CAVIEZEL WARNS THE WORLD ABOUT ADRENOCHROME
Jim Caviezel, the man who played Jesus in ‘Passion of the Christ’, is spreading a conspiracy theory where he believes children are having their blood replaced by a chemical. via TMZ
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: PAY BACK IS A BITCH
Francesca Wikoff woke up to find the finger of her neighbor along with 2 slashed tires on her driveway. via WGNTV
Boner Candidate #2: BOLTS IN THE PETROGLYPHS
Colorado climber is taking a lot of heat for putting climbing bolts into the middle of petroglyphs that are thousands of years old in Moab. via Fox 13 Now
Boner Candidate #3: YOU WANT DR. DREW ON THE COMMISSION? YOU MUST BE JOKING
Dr. Drew Pinsky is being looked at to be put on the LA Homeless Commission. via Yahoo News
