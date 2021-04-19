Boners

Boner of the Day for April 19, 2021

Posted on

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: NOW THAT’S SOME FANCY DRIVING

A driver was arrested for driving their vehicle up on the overpass crosswalk. via Fox 5 Vegas

Boner Candidate #2: THE PHANTOM CABBAGE THROWER

A woman in England is found cabbage being thrown into her Garden and is worried that it could hit a small child or make an animal sick. via Stoke on Trent Live

Boner Candidate #3: CAVIEZEL WARNS THE WORLD ABOUT ADRENOCHROME

Jim Caviezel, the man who played Jesus in ‘Passion of the Christ’, is spreading a conspiracy theory where he believes children are having their blood replaced by a chemical. via TMZ

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: PAY BACK IS A BITCH

Francesca Wikoff woke up to find the finger of her neighbor along with 2 slashed tires on her driveway. via WGNTV

Boner Candidate #2: BOLTS IN THE PETROGLYPHS

Colorado climber is taking a lot of heat for putting climbing bolts into the middle of petroglyphs that are thousands of years old in Moab. via Fox 13 Now

Boner Candidate #3: YOU WANT DR. DREW ON THE COMMISSION? YOU MUST BE JOKING

Dr. Drew Pinsky is being looked at to be put on the LA Homeless Commission. via Yahoo News

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top