Boner of the Day for August 21, 2019

Video has emerged showing students at a California school giving Nazi salutes while singing along to a World War II-era anthem. Around 10 members of the boys’ water polo team at Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, California were filmed mimicking Nazi rituals during an award ceremony in November 2018, according to the Daily Beast. The footage was first captured on SnapChat, and later circulated across various platforms. A statement released by the high school and Garden Grove Unified School District “strongly condemned” the video, saying it was “not brought to the attention of the administration of Pacifica High School until March of 2019”, when the district and high school say they took immediate action. The statement says that officials have contacted community organisations to “provide support that will continue to ensure an anti-bias learning environment and address issues of hate, bias, and exclusion with all staff and students”. Both a parent and a current student of Pacifica High School, however, told the Daily Beast that school officials never addressed the “wider community”, implying that the athletes were disciplined privately. Read More

The wife of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to enter a plane’s cockpit in a fury after the pilot failed to welcome her in a loudspeaker announcement, reports say. Sara Netanyahu, who admitted earlier this year to misusing public funds, left her seat and angrily demanded to see the pilot, but was stopped by security guards on Sunday’s flight to Ukraine, Channel 12 reported. Following the incident, the captain reportedly made another loudspeaker announcement to welcome the 60-year-old, who is accompanying her husband on a trip to Kiev. The prime minister’s office failed to deny an incident involving Ms Netanyahu had occurred, but branded the report “distorted”. “There was a misunderstanding which was immediately clarified and the flight went according to plan,” a spokesperson said. Read More

You might want to take a close look at the next organic salad you eat. A family in North Shore, Wisconsin, found a live frog in its store-bought salad, according to CNN affiliate WTMJ . And the store acknowledges it happens sometimes. It was an ordinary Tuesday for Karlie Allen and her family. After buying groceries from a Pick ‘n Save in Glendale, they began preparing dinner. Then, they found a surprise guest in their packaged Simple Truth Organic lettuce. “I’m across the room, and I hear a shriek and a thud,” Allen told WTMJ. And that’s when she saw it — a living frog in their organic salad greens . “Holy moly, this is this is happening,” Allen said. So she pulled out her phone and started recording the frog crawling around inside the salad carton. “I’m thinking, ‘One — how the heck did that get in there?’ and ‘Two — that is absolutely disgusting.’ ” The family had planned on returning the lettuce, frog included, to Pick ‘n Save, but somehow the little amphibian escaped overnight. Read More

A Florida man wielding nunchucks and bug spray tried to quiet a group of noisy neighbors, spraying them and threatening to open fire on the revelers — but the only person he ended up injuring in the crazed quest for quiet was himself, officials said. Larry Adams, 61, was arrested after the bizarre confrontation, which residents said was sparked by loud music coming from a car outside a Daytona Beach apartment complex late Monday night, FOX35 Orlando reported. One neighbor told the station Adams initially tried to frighten the group, but the bid backfired – literally – when he struck the car frame with the nunchucks and the martial arts weapon unexpectedly bounced off the vehicle’s body and smashed into his face. Read More

A Crestview man has landed himself behind bars after he used a front end loader to dump dirt on a Cadillac, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). The report says Hunter Mills of Crestview wanted to talk to his girlfriend but she showed up in someone else’s car. He tried to ask her question but she refused to answer, says the report. That’s when, according to the report, he used a front end loader to dump dirt on the 2010 Cadillac. Unfortunately for her, the window was down, says OCSO. Jail records say Mills was arrested for criminal mischief by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday at 2:18 p.m. OCSO jail view reveals Mills was given a $1,000 bond and he was released from jail on Thursday evening. Read More

A man in South Florida was determined to go down swinging when he unsheathed a sword and attacked a jogger for taking a wheelbarrow from a pile of trash he apparently had claimed, investigators said. The jogger was running in Oakland Park on July 15 when he came across a pile of bulk trash on the side of the street, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. In the pile he spotted a black heavy-duty cart and decided to take it home, seemingly upsetting the other man who thought he had first rights to the trash. The two “exchanged words” but the jogger quickly ran with the find to his home, police said. He then realized the man had followed him carrying a slim red object. Home surveillance footage showed the man removing a sword from a red sheathe and swinging at the jogger. The two wrestled over the cart as the jogger dodged the sword. The man left empty-handed when the jogger told him a security camera was recording them, police said. The jogger, who later identified himself as Todd Beavers, told WSVN-TV he was “shocked” the man had tried to kill him over a cart. Read More

A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on Sunday against a Texas school district and three officials after they took disciplinary action for a student’s haircut, court documents say. In April, school officials at Pearland Independent School District used marker to color in the design shaved into a 13-year-old boy’s haircut because they say it did not adhere to the district’s dress code, KHOU reported. The code states that “hair must be neat, clean and well-groomed. Extreme hair styles such as carvings, mohawks, spikes, etc. are not allowed,” according to the news outlet. The boy, who is black, says officials told him he could either enter in-school suspension or have the design colored in with Sharpie, KTRK reported. The school’s then-assistant principal (who now serves as head principal), a teacher and a discipline clerk have all been named in the lawsuit along with the school district. The complaint states that the discipline clerk and teacher laughed as they were filling in the boy’s hair and that the marker only made the design more visible, KHOU reported. Read More

A theme park in Germany was forced to close their new ride Eagle Fly after people said it looked like “flying swastikas”. Park guests reported the resemblance to Tatzmania theme park in Löffingen after it debuted. The ride, which opened at the end of July, features one long arm with two spinning carriages at each end. Because of the four seats on each of the spinning carriage arm, the shape resembles a swastika as it rotates. The video was posted on Reddit with forum users stunned by the mistake. One person wrote: “You really do not have the words. Something like that would have to be banned.” Rüdiger Braun, the owner of the park, said he didn’t realise the resemblance until the video circulated online. He told SWR: “I’d like to stress how sorry we are to anyone who has felt at all insulted by this design.” Read More