Boner Fight for August 21st, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WATER POLO NAZIS

Video has emerged showing students at a California school giving Nazi salutes while singing along to a World War II-era anthem. Around 10 members of the boys’ water polo team at Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, California were filmed mimicking Nazi rituals during an award ceremony in November 2018, according to the Daily Beast. The footage was first captured on SnapChat, and later circulated across various platforms. A statement released by the high school and Garden Grove Unified School District “strongly condemned” the video, saying it was “not brought to the attention of the administration of Pacifica High School until March of 2019”, when the district and high school say they took immediate action. The statement says that officials have contacted community organisations to “provide support that will continue to ensure an anti-bias learning environment and address issues of hate, bias, and exclusion with all staff and students”. Both a parent and a current student of Pacifica High School, however, told the Daily Beast that school officials never addressed the “wider community”, implying that the athletes were disciplined privately. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: GET OUT THE SHARPIE

A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on Sunday against a Texas school district and three officials after they took disciplinary action for a student’s haircut, court documents say. In April, school officials at Pearland Independent School District used marker to color in the design shaved into a 13-year-old boy’s haircut because they say it did not adhere to the district’s dress code, KHOU reported. The code states that “hair must be neat, clean and well-groomed. Extreme hair styles such as carvings, mohawks, spikes, etc. are not allowed,” according to the news outlet. The boy, who is black, says officials told him he could either enter in-school suspension or have the design colored in with Sharpie, KTRK reported. The school’s then-assistant principal (who now serves as head principal), a teacher and a discipline clerk have all been named in the lawsuit along with the school district. The complaint states that the discipline clerk and teacher laughed as they were filling in the boy’s hair and that the marker only made the design more visible, KHOU reported. Read More