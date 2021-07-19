Boners

Boner of the Day for July 19th, 2021

Posted on

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: YOU KNOW THOSE CAMERAS CAN IDENTIFY YOU

Man arrested for supposedly shooting city cameras with a paintball gun on Saturday.

Via WWLP

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S A FREE SPEECH RALLY, I THINK

Rep. Matt Gaetz promoted an appearance in California to support First Amendment Rights – then ragged on protestors for speaking out against him.

Via Huff Post

Boner Candidate #3: HE GRABBED THAT OLE GATER BY THE TAIL

A Florida man  tried to throw a live alligator he had stolen from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a cocktail lounge, he told officers he was “teaching it a lesson”.

Via Rochester First

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THE POO CANNON IDEA WASN’T ‘CLEVER’ ENOUGH

After getting shot in the head with dog poo, Steve-o received medical assistance for a ruptured ear drum.

Via NME

Boner Candidate #2: PICKLE PLEASURE

Florida man arrested for pleasuring himself with a pickle on private property.

Via NY Daily News

Boner Candidate #3: WELL, HOW LONG DOES METH STAY IN YOUR SYSTEM

Iowa man googled, How long does meth stay in your system while in custody for drugged driving.

Via NY Daily News

