Boner Fight for July 16th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WE DON’T WANT YOU KIND IN HOOPER

A Utah family in Weber County recently got a racist, hate filled note. The letter began with the sentence: “It is too bad your kind has moved into our neighborhood and brought into the dirty, sloppy people you are.” The rest of the note isn’t much better.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: A BAR IN WYOMING HAS DISCOVERED A CURE FOR AIDS.

A woman in Wyoming is spreading her cure for AIDS using a T-shirt which says: “In Wyoming we have a cure for AIDS. We shoot f—in’ f——.” The shirt features none other then homo-phobic slurs, and other colorful words promoting violence, and murder of a struggling minority.

via KUTV