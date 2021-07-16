Boner Fight for July 16th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WE DON’T WANT YOU KIND IN HOOPER
A Utah family in Weber County recently got a racist, hate filled note. The letter began with the sentence: “It is too bad your kind has moved into our neighborhood and brought into the dirty, sloppy people you are.” The rest of the note isn’t much better.
Boner Candidate #2: A BAR IN WYOMING HAS DISCOVERED A CURE FOR AIDS.
A woman in Wyoming is spreading her cure for AIDS using a T-shirt which says: “In Wyoming we have a cure for AIDS. We shoot f—in’ f——.” The shirt features none other then homo-phobic slurs, and other colorful words promoting violence, and murder of a struggling minority.
