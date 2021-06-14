Boner of the Day for June 14th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: PLEASE LEAVE

A white woman hurled racist comments at the store manager of a Ross.

via Newsweek

Boner Candidate #2: I’M MULTI-TASKING!

A woman celebrating her anniversary, shared a video of her husband checking his phone as she walked down the aisle on their wedding day.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: GIRL, YOU NEED TO GET SOME PANTS ON YOU!

A Florida woman walked into a convenience store without any pants on; when confronted by a police officer, she responded by saying another officer told her it was fine to do so.

via The Smoking Gun

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THE OREGON HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HAS IT RIGHT

The Oregon House of Representatives voted to expel one of it’s legislators for his role in allowing rioters to enter the Capitol building and cause damage.

via Statesman Journal

Boner Candidate #2: I’M NOT SURE SHE WOULD BE THE BEST ONE TO GET SEX ADVICE FROM

A woman who teaches followers how to perform various sex acts, got stuck in a folding chair while attempting one of these acts.

via M Live

Boner Candidate #3: I WAS FRUSTRATED!

The father of a Virginia teenager made his final child support payment by dumping 80,000 pennies on the front lawn of his ex-wife.

via Fox News